Vanitha Vijayakumar opens up on her issue with Peter Paul; Says she got cheated and defeated

Vanitha Vijayakumar stated that Paul went back to his alcohol addiction and it was simply impossible for her to make him sober.

In what looks like an unexpected turn of events, Bigg Boss Tamil fame Vanitha Vijayakumar took to her YouTube space and opened up about all the issues that she has been facing with Peter Paul. She opened up about the health issues that Paul faced and how difficult it was for her to help him get the proper treatment for his health issues. She also stated that Paul went back to his alcohol addiction and it was simply impossible for her to make him sober.

In the 45 minute long video, Vanitha said that she believed in love and marriage but it was not happening to her. She said, “I have been someone who firmly believed in marriage and love, but I guess I am not fortunate enough to enjoy that. I truly loved Peter Paul with all my heart and I was true to him. However, I got cheated. He lied to me that he quit smoking and drinking and instead he became more addicted to it. I am completely lost.”

Vanitha Vijayakumar started occupying the headlines after she announced her wedding with Peter Paul. Vanitha Vijayakumar tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Peter Paul, on June 27 in a low-key wedding. Close friends and family members took part in the wedding as it happened during the lockdown period. This is Vanitha Vijaykumar's third marriage. Vanitha, who has acted in a handful of movies in Tamil and Telugu has also produced films.

