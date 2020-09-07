Vanitha Vijayakumar to participate in Bigg Boss Tamil season 4 hosted by Kamal Haasan?

So far, the makers have telecasted two promos for the Tamil Reality show and it is expected that the show will be launched soon.

Vanitha Vijayakumar, who has acted in movies in Tamil and Telugu, shot to fame after her participation in the third season of Tamil reality show Bigg Boss. While the makers of the show have telecasted two teasers so far, we have wait for the show to be launched in order to know who the contestants are. However, a new report has now come, up stating that she is taking part in the show’s fourth season too.

So far, several reports have come up with speculations about the contestants. However, if this report turns out to be true, she would be the first former contestant to take part in the show’s new season. Vanitha has been occupying the headlines ever since she announced her wedding with Peter Paul. After her wedding photos surfaced online, several controversies started coming up. Peter Paul’s estranged wife Elizabeth Helen alleged that she is still his legally wedded wife and his wedding with Vanitha was illegal.

Actress, director and activist Lakshmy Ramakrishnan got involved in the issue after she spoke about the wedding on social media. Recently, it was reported that Paul was unwell and he was admitted to a hospital for treatment. Vanitha Vijayakumar tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Peter Paul on June 27 in a low-key wedding. Close friends and family members took part in the wedding as it happened during the lockdown period.

