Vanitha Vijayakumar recalls how Thalapathy Vijay used to sing SP Balasubrahmanyam’s Malare Mounama for her

Vanitha Vijayakumar took to her Twitter space and stated that Thalapathy Vijay used to sing the song Malare Mounama, which was originally sung by SPB. She stated that Vijay used to sing the song for her no matter how many times she asked for it.
After the passing away of legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, several celebrities have been recalling their memories of the singer. Vanitha Vijayakumar, who shot to her fame after her participation in the third season of Tamil reality show Bigg Boss, has now recalled a fond memory. She took to her Twitter space and stated that Thalapathy Vijay used to sing the song Malare Mounama, which was originally sung by SPB. She stated that Vijay used to sing the song for her no matter how many times she asked for it.

She wrote on her Twitter space, “I still remember how many times I used to ask @actorvijay to sing malare mounama song to me... he used to give me a nasty look coz I bugged him so much but sweetly sang it for me...memories #SPBalasubrahmanyam”. It is to be noted that Thalapathy Vijay paid his last respect to the singer at his Thamaraipakkam farmhouse and consoled SPB Charan, offering condolence to him. Photos and videos of Vijay from the funeral were shared on social media.

On the work front, Vijay will be next seen in Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film has Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist. Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah will be seen playing the leading ladies. It was clearly informed by Lokesh Kanagaraj that the film will not get a direct release on OTT platform. The film is bankrolled by XB Film Creators.

