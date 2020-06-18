Vanitha Vijayakumar’s daughter Jovika congratulates mother on engagement; Says she would support her always

Vanitha Vijayakumar's daughter Jovika Vijayakumar congratulated her mother after she announced her engagement news on social media.

The news of Vanitha Vijayakumar’s engagement took over the internet yesterday. With congratulatory messages and wished to the yesteryear actor, internet is now filled with photos of Vanitha Vijayakumar. Taking to her Instagram space, Vanitha’s daughter Jovika congratulated her mother and assured that she would support her mother always, no matter what. She stated that she was happy that her mother found love and what they went through in life is unforgettable.

She wrote on the photo sharing app, “I love you and support you 10000% no matter what happens and no matter who says what, because I know YOU and YOU are hardworking, loyal, fabulous, cheerful, kind and loving... never forget that!! And you deserve happiness as much as everyone else. Not everybody has hope not everybody believes in magic and not everybody believes in love but you do and it has paid off very well”.

Vanitha Vijayakumar will tie the knot with longtime boyfriend Peter Paul, a filmmaker by profession on June 27 in a low key wedding. She took to her Twitter space and announced the news. Close friends and family members will take part in the wedding as it’s happening during the lockdown period. This is Vanitha Vijaykumar's third marriage. Her first marriage was with whom she has a son named Vijaya Srihari. Later, she got married to Anand Jay Rajan and she has two daughters namely Jovitha and Jaynitha from the second marriage.

