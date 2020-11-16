Vanitha Vijayakumar says Losliya is devastated after talking to her; Cheran, Fathima Babu offer condolences

Former Bigg Boss contestants Fathima Babu and Cheran, who were in the house with Losliya, condoled the demise of Losliya's father.

The tragic demise of Tamil Bigg Boss fame Losliya’s father left the world of internet shocked. Taking to their Twitter spaces fans of Losliya and her celebrity friends offered support to Losliya. Her co contestants from Bigg Boss Tamil 3 namely Fathima Babu, Vanitha Vijayakumar and Cheran took to social media and expressed how devastated they were to hear the news. They also offered condolences to Losliya and her family.

Vanitha Vijayakumar wrote, “Even sadder to hearing the news of #LosliyaMariyanesan .cruel...I don't know how they are handling this...especially being he was the breadwinner and 3 daughters...very heartbroken.. life is too unpredictable...scary...I hope they can at least bring back his body in this time.” Vanitha Vijayakumar also stated that she spoke to Losliya and that she was devastated and kept on crying.

Just spoke to @AbhiramiVenkat3 and few other housemates #BiggBossTamil3 house mates are all in touch with her..we have offered our help and support to try and get this travel situation fixed ..hopefully something will happen...god be with her — Vanitha Vijaykumar (@vanithavijayku1) November 16, 2020

“To all #Losliya fans ...I spoke to her she is devastated and crying… but she will be strong she's trying to fly to Srilanka. arranging thru embassy @vijaytelevision team is with her. due to covid pandemic the body can't reach srilanka immediately. I’ve given her my love and blessings,” Vanitha continued in a separate Tweet. Cheran, who was more like a father figure to Losliya in the Bigg Boss house, took to the micro blogging website and stated that he was left shocked after hearing the news. Fathima Babu shared her condolence message on social media.

