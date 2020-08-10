Vanitha Vijayakumar sends legal notice to Lakshmy Ramakrishnan demanding Rs 2.5 crore for defaming her

A couple of weeks back, Vanitha Vijayakumar shared a legal notice on her Twitter space, alleging that Lakshmy Ramakrishnan had demanded her to pay Rs 1.25 crore as compensation for defaming her in a public forum.

A couple of weeks back, Vanitha Vijayakumar shared a legal notice on her Twitter space, alleging that Lakshmy Ramakrishnan had demanded her to pay Rs 1.25 crore as compensation for defaming her in a public forum. Now, Vanitha had shared another legal notice on her social media space and stated that she has sent a counter-notice to Lakshmy demanding Rs 2.5 crore as compensation for defaming her on YouTube channels. Sharing the notice, Vanitha stated that it was a legal notice to a fake judge.

Vanitha wrote, “Legal notice reply sent to the fake drama judge”. In the legal notice, it was noted, “My client claims a sum of Rs 2.5 crores as damages from your clients for interfering and spoiling my client's reputation in her public life by giving false allegations. My client will never seek any public apology but if your clients come forward in good gesture and apologise publicly in the media, my client will reciprocate the same in all goodness for peaceful living”.

Check out the Tweet here:

Legal notice reply sent to the fake drama judge . pic.twitter.com/EUpSuPFjfB — Vanitha Vijaykumar (@vanithavijayku1) August 8, 2020

Ever since Vanitha announced her wedding with Peter Paul, she started making the headlines. Peter Paul’s allegedly estranged wife Elizabeth and their son have been giving interviews to YouTube channels. Lakshmy Ramakrishnan got pulled into this after she offered legal help to Elizabeth. Vanitha, who has acted in some South Indian films, shot to her fame after she participated in the third season of Tamil reality show Bigg Boss. Vanitha Vijayakumar tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Peter Paul, on June 27 in a low key wedding.

Credits :Twitter

