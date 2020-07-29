Vanitha Vijayakumar SLAMS Kasthuri Shankar after her meeting with Vijayalakshmi who attempted suicide

Vanitha Vijayakumar is back on Twitter and yet again has targetted Kasthuri after she met Vijayalaksmi who recently attempted suicide. Read to know more.

Bigg Boss Tamil fame and controversy's favourite child, Vanitha Vijayakumar is back to Twitter after a short break. After her heated argument with Kasthuri Shankar, Vanitha deactivated her account. Well, she is back and yet again has targetted Kasturi after she met with Vijayalaksmi who recently attempted to suicide. After Kasturi Shankar took to Twitter and revealed details about her meeting with Vijayalakshmi's family, Vanitha tweeted, "Omg seriously...now c this people..this fake lawyer is an investigation specialist and FBI officer...what the hell does she think...probing into every celebrity womans personal life and discuss it in public and criticize them and dissect them .she is full of poison and venom. [sic]"

After she attempted to suicide, Vijayalakshmi was immediately rushed to the hospital. Actress Kasthuri Shankar also visited yesteryear actress and met her family at the hospital. Revealing about it in a series of tweets, she wrote, "Met Vijayalakshmi's family in the hospital, offered them all help. They are just three broken women, cornered, paranoid, tragic. I have worked with Usha, attended her marriage, watched her life unravel. Couldn't even recognise her yesterday."

Omg seriously...now c this people..this fake lawyer is an investigation specialist and FBI officer...what the hell does she think...probing into every celebrity womans personal life and discuss it in public and criticize them and dissect them .she is full of poison and venom. https://t.co/1cVYnhxRoC — Vanitha Vijaykumar (@vanithavijayku1) July 27, 2020

A heartfelt thank you to Gayathri Raguramm who had made arrangements for their medical care yesterday. I do not believe there are political motivations behind her timely help. The first step is to save vijayalakshmi's life. We can debate the veracity of her claims later. — Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) July 27, 2020

Now for the inconvenient truth- I listened to Usha explain their travails for nearly an hour. Every sentence was about two persons. She made several serious allegations, but unfortunately, could not corroborate them. A lot of details didn't fit. — Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) July 27, 2020

I hope it will all make better sense when the stress comes down. But whatever I heard yesterday, was a long list of complaints against three persons. When I probed further, I was met with sharp suspicion and hostility. — Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) July 27, 2020

Before taking this extreme step, Vijayalaksmi recorded a video and had accused Naam Tamizhar party leader Seeman of mental harassment. The actress revealed that she was constantly harassed by Seeman and his party members.

