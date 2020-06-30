Vanitha Vijayakumar SLAMS Lakshmy Ramakrishnan for interfering in her personal life on Twitter

Reportedly, Peter Paul's first wife has filed a police complaint against him for getting married to actress Vanitha Vijayakumar without getting a divorce from her. Actress and TV host Lakshmy Ramakrishnan recently reacted to same.

Bigg Boss Tamil fame Vanitha Vijayakumar recently got married to her longtime boyfriend and filmmaker Peter Paul in a private wedding ceremony, held in Chennai amid COVID-19 lockdown. Vanitha Vijayakumar's third marriage was the talk of the town. The photos from their Christian wedding surfaced on social media. According to media reports, Vanitha Vijayakumar's marriage with Peter Paul has stirred controversy. Reportedly, Peter Paul's first wife has filed a police complaint against him for getting married to an actress without getting a divorce from her.

Reacting to this, actress and TV host Lakshmy Ramakrishnan took to Twitter and wrote, "I just watched the news!! The man is already married and having two kids, not divorced!!! How can someone with education and exposure make such a blunder?!! Shocked!!! Why did the first wife wait till the #VanithaPeterpaulWedding got over, why didn't she stop it?.[sic]"

In her next Tweet, she mentioned, "I actually was hoping, she settles down well in this relationship, she has gone through tough times and has been vocal about her experiences. Everyone wanted her to be happy, but sad that she didn't look into this part!!!..Unless women understand the true meaning of #Empowerment nothing is going to change! #Disgusting. [sic]"

Vanitha Vijayakumar quickly responded to Lakshmy Ramakrishnan's Tweets and slammed the actress for interfering in their personal life. In a series of her Tweets, she wrote "It is not your business to be concerned in any way as your not involved in this are all.I myself am not interfering in their personal.kindly mind your own business and keep your concerns regarding someone you hardly know to urself."

