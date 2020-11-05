Vanitha Vijayakumar slams rumours about patch up with Peter Paul; Says she would never get back with him

Taking to her Twitter space, Vanitha Vijayakumar cleared the air after rumoures about her patch up with Peter Paul surfaced online.

Following her elaborate video on how she was cheated on by her estranged husband Peter Paul, former Bigg Boss Tamil contestant Vanitha Vijaayakumar has now made the headlines yet again. Now, she has cleared the air about rumours on patching up with Peter Paul. She has stated that she would never try for that as she has made a choice and she will always stick by it. Slamming the rumours on their patch up, she said that she was the one who rejected Paul and it was not the other way round.

She wrote, “To all my well wishers and media friends..some baseless rumors are being circulated as news claiming me trying to patch up and get back and I being rejected.kindly refrain from hallucinating such illusions as I have never been rejected in my life by anyone. It would have been me who rejected someone. I have tried my best to work things out in my past relationships and put up with a lot of nonsense but after an unbearable point couldn't tolerate further and had to walk out…”

See her Tweet here:

To all my well wishers and media friends..some baseless rumors are being circulated as news claiming me trying to patch up and get back and I being rejected.kindly refrain from hallucinating such illusions as I have never been rejected in my life by anyone. It would have been me — Vanitha Vijaykumar (@vanithavijayku1) November 4, 2020

Vanitha Vijayakumar started occupying the headlines after she announced her wedding with Peter Paul. Vanitha Vijayakumar tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Peter Paul, on June 27 in a low-key wedding. Close friends and family members took part in the wedding as it happened during the lockdown period. This is Vanitha Vijaykumar's third marriage. Vanitha, who has acted in a handful of movies in Tamil and Telugu has also produced films.

