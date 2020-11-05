  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Vanitha Vijayakumar slams rumours about patch up with Peter Paul; Says she would never get back with him

Taking to her Twitter space, Vanitha Vijayakumar cleared the air after rumoures about her patch up with Peter Paul surfaced online.
11818 reads Mumbai
Vanitha Vijayakumar slams rumours about patch up with Peter Paul; Says she would never get back with himVanitha Vijayakumar slams rumours about patch up with Peter Paul; Says she would never get back with him
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Following her elaborate video on how she was cheated on by her estranged husband Peter Paul, former Bigg Boss Tamil contestant Vanitha Vijaayakumar has now made the headlines yet again. Now, she has cleared the air about rumours on patching up with Peter Paul. She has stated that she would never try for that as she has made a choice and she will always stick by it. Slamming the rumours on their patch up, she said that she was the one who rejected Paul and it was not the other way round.

She wrote, “To all my well wishers and media friends..some baseless rumors are being circulated as news claiming me trying to patch up and get back and I being rejected.kindly refrain from hallucinating such illusions as I have never been rejected in my life by anyone. It would have been me who rejected someone. I have tried my best to work things out in my past relationships and put up with a lot of nonsense but after an unbearable point couldn't tolerate further and had to walk out…”

See her Tweet here:

Also Read: Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Highlights: Suchitra becomes the judge as other housemates complain about each other

Vanitha Vijayakumar started occupying the headlines after she announced her wedding with Peter Paul. Vanitha Vijayakumar tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Peter Paul, on June 27 in a low-key wedding. Close friends and family members took part in the wedding as it happened during the lockdown period. This is Vanitha Vijaykumar's third marriage. Vanitha, who has acted in a handful of movies in Tamil and Telugu has also produced films.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Vanitha Vijayakumar and Peter Paul marriage controversy: Bigg Boss fame beats and throws husband out of house?
Vanitha Vijayakumar's husband Peter Paul admitted to hospital; Bigg Boss Tamil fame says 'Life is tough'
Vanitha Vijayakumar sends legal notice to Lakshmy Ramakrishnan demanding Rs 2.5 crore for defaming her
Vanitha Vijayakumar's husband Peter Paul’s ex assistant director makes SHOCKING revelations
Tamil Bigg Boss 3 fame Vanitha Vijayakumar shares photo of her new wedding ring for her ‘real wedding’
Bigg Boss Tamil 3 fame Vanitha Vijayakumar and Peter Paul’s candid pics speak volumes about their love

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement