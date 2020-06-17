Vanitha Vijayakumar of Tamil Bigg Boss 3 fame to get married this month?

Tamil Bigg Boss 3 participant Vanitha Vijayakumar is reportedly planning to get hitched by the end of this month, say media reports.

Vanitha Vijayakumar, who was one of the most controversial participants of the third season of Tamil reality show Bigg Boss, is reportedly planning to get married this month. While there’s no news about who would be her groom, this news has now taken over the internet. Though she has acted in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu films, and produced a film titled MGR Sivaji Rajini Kamal, she rose to instant fame after she took part in the reality show.

While there’s no official confirmation about her marriage, this news is now trending in the Tamil film industry. Vanitha made her acting debut with Thalapathi Vijay starrer Chandralekha in the year 1995. Directed by Nambirajan, the film opened to mixed reviews and it was was a disaster at the Box office. After Chandralekha, Vanitha appeared alongside Rajkiran in the 1996 film Manikkam. She made her Mollywood debut with the film Hitler Brothers and Tollywood debut with the devotional fantasy Devi.

She quit her acting career after her first marriage to Akash. He has a son and a daughter with Akash. After she parted ways with Akash, she remarried and has a daughter from her second marriage. However, she divorced her second husband after they hit a rough patch. As far her participation in Bigg Boss is concerned she was considered as the boldest contest of all and she is known for taking up issues with anyone without batting an eye.

Credits :Dinamalar

