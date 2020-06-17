  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Vanitha Vijayakumar of Tamil Bigg Boss 3 fame to get married this month?

Tamil Bigg Boss 3 participant Vanitha Vijayakumar is reportedly planning to get hitched by the end of this month, say media reports.
12525 reads Mumbai
Vanitha Vijayakumar of Tamil Bigg Boss 3 fame to get married this month?Vanitha Vijayakumar of Tamil Bigg Boss 3 fame to get married this month?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Vanitha Vijayakumar, who was one of the most controversial participants of the third season of Tamil reality show Bigg Boss, is reportedly planning to get married this month. While there’s no news about who would be her groom, this news has now taken over the internet. Though she has acted in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu films, and produced a film titled MGR Sivaji Rajini Kamal, she rose to instant fame after she took part in the reality show.

While there’s no official confirmation about her marriage, this news is now trending in the Tamil film industry. Vanitha made her acting debut with Thalapathi Vijay starrer Chandralekha in the year 1995. Directed by Nambirajan, the film opened to mixed reviews and it was was a disaster at the Box office. After Chandralekha, Vanitha appeared alongside Rajkiran in the 1996 film Manikkam. She made her Mollywood debut with the film Hitler Brothers and Tollywood debut with the devotional fantasy Devi.

Also Read: Tamil Bigg Boss Season 4 to begin soon; Vijay TV to come up with an official announcement

She quit her acting career after her first marriage to Akash. He has a son and a daughter with Akash. After she parted ways with Akash, she remarried and has a daughter from her second marriage. However, she divorced her second husband after they hit a rough patch. As far her participation in Bigg Boss is concerned she was considered as the boldest contest of all and she is known for taking up issues with anyone without batting an eye.

Credits :Dinamalar

Latest Videos
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill’s shared surprising things about her love life
Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: When the late actor spoke on nepotism, heartbreak, late mother
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra and others mourn the actor’s death
Sejal Kumar: From being rejected at auditions & leaving an economic degree to a YouTube sensation
Himanshi Khurana on Asim Riaz, emotional breakdown, Tamasha, Khyaal Rakhya Kar
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Check out the star's RARE facts
Time Machine: Disha Patani on dating Tiger Shroff, trolls, what love means to her, dance
Disha Patani’s Inspiring Journey In Bollywood
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye
Here’s all you need to do to stay fit like Kiara Advani
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s love story will leave you surprised

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement