Vanitha Vijayakumar Vs Vijayalakshmi Ahathian: Who according to you was boldest Tamil Bigg Boss contestant?

At a time when news about the fourth season of the reality show Tamil Bigg Boss season 4 are coming up wildly online, it’s time to remember the boldest contestants of the reality show. While some were loved, others received by the fans of the show. However, the two contestants who received maximum love and hate are Vanaitha Vijayakumar from the third season and are Vijayalakshmi Agathian from the second season. Let us know in the comments below, who according to you was the boldest of the two.

Vijayalakshmi entered the house as a wildcard contestant and she gave a tough fight to two strongest contestants of the season – Mumtaj and Aishwarya Dutta. She questioned everything boldly without the fear of being judged and emerged to be a finalist. Though she was neither a winner nor a runner, her episodes in the season were the most loved. Be it questioning Mumtaj even after knowing she has formed a huge fan base or fighting equally with Aishwarya Dutta, Vijayalakshmi was the boss of the season.

On the other hand, Vanitha Vijayakumar was a contestant in the show’s third season. Right from the beginning, she proved herself by questioning every wronging in the house even if it cost her votes. She got evicted in weeks before the finale and made a reentry after a few weeks. It goes without saying that her contribution to the season’s success was tremendous and her fanbase was so huge. Take this poll below and let us know, who according to you was the boldest of the two.

