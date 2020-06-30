Vanitha Vijayakumar's daughter Jovika pens heartfelt note; Says she is in awe of welcoming Papa in the family

Bigg Boss Tamil fame Vanitha recently got married to her longtime boyfriend and filmmaker Peter Paul in a private wedding ceremony. Post their marriage, Vanitha's daughter has now penned a note for her father.

Vanitha Vijayakumar's daughter Jovika is super happy and excited as she welcomes Peter Paul to their family. Bigg Boss Tamil fame Vanitha recently got married to her longtime boyfriend and filmmaker Peter Paul in a private wedding ceremony, held in Chennai. The couple married in the presence of their close friends and family members amid lockdown. Well, post their wedding, now, Vanitha's daughter has penned a beautiful note for her father.

Sharing a picture of two rings on her Instagram account, Vanitha's daughter wrote, "I'm happy for you and proud of you!! And I'm extremely happy and in awe of welcoming Papa into our little group of joy, adventure, excitement and truthfulness that we call family!! It finally feels complete and I never knew we were missing a piece to our puzzle... thank you for finding it from the hidden corner of amazing!!.

And I really hope that one day I will have friends like yours!! I have known and loved them for 10 years and truly from the bottom of my heart let me tell you they are our family so whenever anyone asks me "tell me about your family" they're names will be the one's after yours!! Many people may say many things but remember! It's OUR life and were gonna live it OUR way!! Love is contagious and OUR world is filled it! Let's be infected by it and never be sick of it!! Here's to more joy and happiness!! -Jovika Vijaykumar.."

This is Vanitha Vijaykumar's third marriage. From her first marriage, she has a son named Vijaya Srihari. Later, she got married to Anand Jay Rajan and she has two daughters- Jovitha and Jaynitha.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×