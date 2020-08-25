Vanitha Vijayakumar's husband Peter Paul admitted to hospital; Bigg Boss Tamil fame says 'Life is tough'
Bigg Boss Tamil fame Vanitha Vijayakumar's husband Peter Paul is admitted to a hospital in Chennai after he complained about chest pain. According to reports, Vanitha rushed Peter to a nearby hospital after he complained about the sudden illness. Though she has not mentioned anything about Peter's health in her latest tweet, Vanitha shared how life is tough right now and that everything happens for a reason. Vanitha wrote, "Lots to say...nothing I can..god is great..believe..everything happens for a reason...life is tough ..face it..when u do..trust me ..everything will be ok...get tough..hit back...show the world you can.."
— Vanitha Vijaykumar (@vanithavijayku1) August 25, 2020
After the wedding, Peter Paul’s one of the ex-assistant directors, Prashanth Kirubakaran, had made some shocking revelations about the filmmaker. Prashanth took to Facebook and penned a long post revealing a lot about Peter Paul. He also mentioned that Vanitha Vijayakumar has become a victim of Peter Paul.
Ever since their marriage, Peter and Vanitha have been in the news for all the wrong reasons. Peter was also accused by his first wife for getting married to the actress without getting divorced with her.
