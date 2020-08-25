Vanitha Vijayakumar's husband Peter Paul admitted to hospital; Bigg Boss Tamil fame says 'Life is tough'

Bigg Boss Tamil fame Vanitha Vijayakumar's husband Peter Paul is admitted to a hospital in Chennai after he complained about chest pain. According to reports, Vanitha rushed Peter to a nearby hospital after he complained about the sudden illness. Though she has not mentioned anything about Peter's health in her latest tweet, Vanitha shared how life is tough right now and that everything happens for a reason. Vanitha wrote, "Lots to say...nothing I can..god is great..believe..everything happens for a reason...life is tough ..face it..when u do..trust me ..everything will be ok...get tough..hit back...show the world you can.."

Vanitha recently celebrated Peter's birthday and the photos went viral on social media. Vanitha Vijayakumar celebrated husband Peter Paul's birthday in the car along with her kids and wrote, "Lockdown birthday party in the car...#covid19 atrocities." Vanitha's daughters Jovika and Jaynitha from her previous marriage were also seen with the couple. They also had midnight celebrations as at home. Sharing the picture of the same on Instagram, Vanitha wrote, "Happy birthday my love...midnight celebration with the kutties gang."

After the wedding, Peter Paul’s one of the ex-assistant directors, Prashanth Kirubakaran, had made some shocking revelations about the filmmaker. Prashanth took to Facebook and penned a long post revealing a lot about Peter Paul. He also mentioned that Vanitha Vijayakumar has become a victim of Peter Paul.

Ever since their marriage, Peter and Vanitha have been in the news for all the wrong reasons. Peter was also accused by his first wife for getting married to the actress without getting divorced with her.

