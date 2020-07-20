Vanitha Vijayakumar's husband Peter Paul’s ex assistant director makes SHOCKING revelations

Ex-assistant director Prashanth Kirubakaran took to Facebook and penned a long post revealing a lot about Peter Paul. He also mentioned that Vanitha Vijayakumar has become a victim of Peter Paul.

Vanitha Vijayakumar and Peter Paul's wedding has caught everyone's attention and a lot of people from the film industry are talking about it. There have been a lot of controversies about Peter's ex-wife, divorce and a lot more is doing rounds on social media. While Vanitha recently got into a heated debate with Lakshmi Ramakrishnan and Kasthuri Shankar for making personal comments on her marriage, her husband Peter Paul’s one of the ex-assistant directors, Prashanth Kirubakaran, has made some shocking revelations about him. Prashanth Kirubakaran took to Facebook and penned a long post revealing a lot about Peter Paul. He also mentioned that Vanitha Vijayakumar has become a victim of Peter Paul.

In his long post, he also made revelations about Peter Paul's recent Youtube interview with Vanitha, which the filmmaker alleged that it is at his office. The ex-assistant director said that it belonged to a producer and not Peter as claimed by him. Prashanth Kirubakaran also wrote about how Peter spent a producer's money on another woman and claimed that it was his wife. However, it was neither Vanitha nor his ex-wife Elizabeth.

Read Prashanth Kirubakaran’s full post below:

“So here we go... As i had posted earlier, i was working as an associate director of Mr.Peter Paul in an movie. I don't wanna disclose the title of that science fiction movie. I met him 8 months before i joined his team through the reference of the producer of that movie. It was the mid of October 2019. When i joined, i was eager to read the script but there was nothing like that in the office. When I asked the producer, he said that's the reason they asked me to come. So after 8 months of being in the office the story was still in his brain and not on paper. The first day he asked another associate to narrate the story to me and he did it with the bits and pieces of what he got from what Mr.Peter had told him. At the end of the first day, i went to the producer and told him that the story was a copy of an old Hollywood movie and few other movies. To my shock he said he knew it like a week ago but still he would continue as he had given a "WORD" that he will produce for him. The problem was that they haven't seen anything as a bounded script. So we started the discussion from day 2 and decided that we would record the entire script scene by scene and myself and the other associate will type and bring it into a proper script. After thirty plus days a rough script was ready without the interval block and the climax which he claimed to have in his mind and tell us later. Inspite of having an incomplete script, he said he was ready to narrate to one of the top heroines and he went to Mumbai along with the EP of that movie which incurred a heavy expense to the producer. And when they came back to Chennai and told that her manager had listened to the script and said YES! So all of them were excited and the pre-production was on fire. There were about 20 to 25 people doing the pre-production for the undone script in terms of all the key departments of a movie. I was totally clueless about what was happening there. So kept pestering the producer to ask him for the bounded everyday and he did it and Mr.Peter kept giving his reasons and explanations. By the end of November, Artists selection was going on one side( December is when they met) and i was still clueless about what he's gonna shoot with... So the day came when the Actress was flown from Mumbai and made to stay in a fancy hotel (I do have the copy of the bills and air tickets) and Mr.Peter, the EP and the producer went to meet her and narrate the script. While the producer was told to wait in the lobby and he'll get a call once they meet her, the duo went to her room to meet her and the producer was waiting in the lobby with a cheque and hopes about his first venture. After roughly 40 odd minutes they came back to the lobby with a drowning face and had told him that She did not like the script which was actually expected by me and few other ADs. They reached office post Lunch and there was a big bashing going in the producer's room and all the ADs were told that there's gonna be a meeting in the office and we can leave for the day and come back the next day. Which I knew that it's not gonna happen. The producer had asked me to wait somewhere nearby so waited at the aavin park in valasaravakam. After a couple of hours i received a call from the producer and went back to the office and got the news that the movie is being dropped. After that day he was not allowed inside the office. I myself have seen him from the balcony where he calls the producer and he would go downstairs and see him outside the gate"

So here we go... As i had posted earlier, i was working as an associate director of Mr.Peter Paul in an movie. I don't... Posted by Prashanth Kirubakaran on Saturday, 18 July 2020

Credits :Facebook

Share your comment ×