Is Vanitha Vijaykumar getting married again? Here's what she has to say

Bigg Boss Tamil fame Vanitha Vijayakumar got married to her longtime boyfriend and filmmaker Peter Paul last year in June in a low-key wedding. However, the wedding didn't last for long due to Peter Paul's alcohol addiction. Now, months later after their separation, rumours are doing rounds that Vanitha Vijaykumar is getting married for the fourth time. However, she has refuted all these reports stating 'she is very much single and available'.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "Just to let you guys know...am very much single and available.... staying that way...don't spread any rumours nor believe them." (sic)

"Well said Media has to stop this sh*t..my life is nobody's problem.. why is this even a news or gossip.. there is so much to worry in this world today and your own lives.stop worrying about me people..I'm grown up enough to take care of my life..thanks for those who get it," she continued in another tweet.

Just to let you guys know...am very much single and available.... staying that way...dont spread any rumours nor believe them.. — Vanitha Vijaykumar (@vanithavijayku1) June 9, 2021

Single and happy pic.twitter.com/ih3agKdlyn — Vanitha Vijaykumar (@vanithavijayku1) June 10, 2021

Vanitha had a huge fallout with her husband Peter Paul last year. After the news about their fight went viral in media, Vanitha had released a video and opened her heart out about everything. In the 45 minutes long video, she expressed herself and said that she believed in love and marriage but things didn't go right for her. She said, "I have been someone who firmly believed in marriage and love, but I guess I am not fortunate enough to enjoy that. I truly loved Peter Paul with all my heart and I was true to him. However, I got cheated. He lied to me that he quit smoking and drinking and instead he became more addicted to it. I am completely lost."

The actress first got married to Akash and got divorced after 7 years of marriage. She later married a businessman from Andhra Pradesh, Anandaraj. Even this marriage didn't last and they got separated. Vanitha and Anandraj have a daughter together.

