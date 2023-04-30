Vanitha Vijaykumar pens hard-hitting note as ex-husband Peter Paul passes away: It's definitely a lesson...

In 2020, Vanitha Vijayakumar and Peter had a spat in Goa after he misbehaved with her over a family argument.

Ex-assistant director and Bigg Boss Tamil fame Vanitha Vijaykumar's ex-husband Peter Paul passed away yesterday, April 28. According to media reports, Peter was an alcoholic and had been taking treatment for the same over a year at a private hospital. Vanitha has now penned a heartfelt note for Peter Paul on Instagram. 

Ex-wife Vanitha wrote, “My mom once taught me God helps those who help themselves. Its definitely a lesson everyone should learn. When in crossroads, people make their own choices of path. I am sure you found peace after battling the demons you were facing and the trauma you went through. As sad as I feel for your parting from this world, I know you are definitely in a better place and you finally found ur peace be happy wherever you are." 

For the unversed, Vanitha Vijaykumar married Peter Paul in a traditional Christian ceremony in June 2020. This was Vanitha's third marriage. She previously tied the knot with television actor Akash, with whom she has two kids- Vijay Sri Hari and daughter Jovika, and later was married to a businessman Anand Jay Rajan, with whom she has daughter Jayanitha.

In 2020, Vanitha Vijayakumar and Peter had a spat in Goa after he misbehaved with her over a family argument. In a  tearful video, posted a few months after their marriage, Vanitha stated that she didn't cross-check Peter's marital status and 'blindly believed' him as he had not divorced his first wife during their marriage. 

In the same video, she also revealed that Peter had suffered a cardiac arrest and was hospitalized a couple of times due to his alcoholism. "He fully knows how well I took care of him, but it seems he loves liquor more than me," said Vanitha in a throwback video. 

