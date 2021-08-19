Vanity Diaries: Tamaanaah Bhatia flaunts her in between shots mood of 'pouty & danger' in this candid PIC

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most popular actresses, who has showcased her acting prowess in Tollywood, Kollywood and Bollywood too. Over the years she has evolved as a brilliant actress and stunned audiences in many powerful roles. She also enjoys a huge fan following all over the country and often shares amazing pictures and videos on social media to entertain her fans. Today, yet again, Tamannaah shared a glimpse inside her vanity van by sharing a candid shot of flaunting her mood.

Tamaanaah Bhatia took to Instagram and shared a candid photo of herself posing in between the shots in the vanity van. However, the photo is not usual as she flaunts her mood, which is a mixture of pouty and danger. The actress can be seen posing a pouty face in a white graphic tee with 'Danger' and 'high voltage' written on it. She looks extremely natural and pretty in the picture. Sharing the picture, Tamannaah wrote, "A pout a day… #readbetweenthelines #candidshots #vanitydiaries #betweenshots."

Also Read: Tuck Jagadish: Nani issues statement on his film’s release: I am quite torn between the pressures

On the work front, Tamannaah is immersed in back-to-back shootings. The actress will be seen in the sequel F3 alongside Venkatesh, Varun Tej and Mehreen. She also has Gurthunda Seethakalam with Satyadev, directed by Nagashekar and Nithiin starrer Maestro, co-starring Nabha Natesh, a remake of Hindi film Andhadhun. She is also hosting the cooking show Masterchef Telugu. Tamannaah is awaiting the release of her movie Seetimaarr alongside Gopichand, which has been postponed due to Coronavirus.