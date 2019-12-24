Varalakshmi roped in to play lead lady in Jayam Ravi’s next? Find Out

If media reports are to be believed, actor Varalakshmi will be seen sharing screen space with Jayam Ravi in his next.

Grapevine has that Kollywood star Jayam Ravi will be seen sharing screen space with Varalakshmi in his next. Reports suggest that an official announcement of the project will be made soon. Jayam Ravi's last film Comali earned huge success and he is currently in Thailand shooting for Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. Jayam Ravi will be seen playing the role of Chola King Arulmozhi Varman in Ponniyin Selvan. Along with him, Karthi, Vikram are also in Thailand to shoot their parts for the movie.

Apart from Ponniyin Selvan, Jayam Ravi will also be seen playing lead roles in Bhoomi and Jana Gana Mana. Though not all his films have shined at the box office, Ravi’s vibrant performance in films like Peranmai, M Kumaran S/O Mahalakshmi, Thani Oruvan, Vanamagan and Tik Tik Tik are unforgettable. Now, his fans are waiting to see him in the avatar of the Chola King.

Varalakshmi, on the other hand, was last seen in Vijay’s Sarkar. She played the role of a baddie and her role in the movie had undoubtedly earned her a huge fan base. She was also seen playing the role of a cop in Danny, which was produced by PG Mediaworks. The film was directed by LC Santhana Moorthy. She also played lead lady in Kanni Rasi, which was Directed by Muthukumaran. Produced by King Movie Makers, the film featured Vemal as hero. Veteran actor Pandiarajan, Yogi Babu, Robo Shankar and Kali Venkat were also seen in prominent roles.

Credits :Times Of India

