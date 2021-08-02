Varalakshmi Sarathkumar graces Tamil show Kanni Theevu Ullasa Ulagam 2.0 as chief guest; Narrates fun escapade

Kanni Theevu Ullasa Ulagam 2.0 is a new spoof-comedy Tamil show, which has premiered its first episode on August 1, 2021. The show is set on a fictional island with fictional characters, like King Jalsa and Rajamatha, essayed by Robo Shankar and Shakeela respectively. the show is filled with various rib-tickling acts that happen on his castaway island. the show is receiving a good response from the audience for its comedy timing and entertainment.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar became the first celebrity to appear on Colors Tamil’s Kanni Theevu Ullasa Ullagam 2.0, which was premiered on Sunday, August 2, 2021, at 7:00 pm. Varalakshmi is one of the most acclaimed actresses in the South. With just a few films, she rose to fame with her stellar performance in movies like Krack, Podaa Podi, Vikram, Baandhi, Danny and others.

Taking part in all the fun rounds led by King Jalsa (Robo Shankar) and the inmates of the island, Actor Varalaxmi was thrilled to be a guest in the launch episode and shared her views, saying “It was such an exciting experience altogether. King Jalsa, Rajamatha and the other residents of the island were very endearing. The show has an out of the box concept and I am genuinely looking forward to seeing what the show has to offer.”

Kanni Theevu Ullasa Ulagam 2.0 will be telecast every Sunday at 7:00 PM only on Colors Tamil. The show has an ensemble cast of Tamil comedy stars, including Jangiri Madhumita, Dindugal Saravanan, Adaavadi Ansar and more.