Varalakshmi Sarathkumar REACTS to allegations of drug case against her

Trigger Warning: This article contains references of drugs

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is once again entangled in a web of drug-related controversy as she was questioned about the same during a recent media interaction. The actress, known for her prominent roles in Telugu films, was accused of involvement in a drug case as her former manager's name was included. Varalaxmi, on the other hand, has categorically denied any involvement in the case.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Clearing the air

Varalakshmi SarathKumar, who recently appeared at the 'Mansion 24' web series trailer release event in Hyderabad, reacted to the drug allegations. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar wasted no time in correcting the record.

She stated,“I have nothing to do with the drugs case. The man in question was a freelance manager for me. He was with me when I was doing Sarkar film. He bought me 2-3 films and I did them. I can’t be held responsible for what he does in his personal life. I have no link with him or his activities” The actress commented.

A Professional Relationship

Varalaxmi further explained her working relationship with Adilingam. He had acted as her manager, assisting her in landing roles in a couple of films. She did, however, emphasise that his personal choices and actions were outside of her control and responsibility.

The actress also discussed the media's role in exaggerating the problem and added saying that how a man's arrest for drug-related offences would have been a relatively minor news item, but associating her manager’s claims with her and labelling him as "Varalaxmi's manager" blew the situation out of proportion.

This is not an isolated incident in the world of Telugu cinema. It's eerily similar to the 2017 Tollywood drug case, which made headlines. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned several prominent figures from the South Indian industry, including Rana Daggubati, Rakul Preet Singh, and others, in connection with money laundering in the drug case. The incident raised serious concerns about celebrities' involvement in such activities.

Surprisingly, the 2017 Tollywood drug case has resurfaced alongside the recent controversies. Telugu small-screen celebrities such as Ashu Reddy, Jyothi, and Surekha Vani have also been named in drug cases.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same. National Toll-Free Helpline (1800-11-0031) to assist the alcoholic and drug-dependent persons.

