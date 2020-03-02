Varalaxmi Sarathkumar on Casting Couch: Step mother Radikaa Sarathkumar says THIS about her confession

After Varalaxmi Sarathkumar opened up about her casting couch experience, Radhikaa Sarathkumar took to Twitter and lauded her stepdaughter.

Talking about casting couch in the entertainment industry, actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar told an English magazine that she has also faced such incident though she is the daughter of leading Kollywood actor Sarathkumar. She was quoted as saying by Behindwoods, "If they just say no and walk away, they will get the right opportunities eventually. Despite being an actor's daughter, I too had faced it and I voiced out about it. Now, I have signed the right films".

Lauding her, top south actor Radikaa Sarathukmar retweeted the news report, and wrote, "Well said Varu, more strength to you". While Varalaxmi’s original content is still trending on social media, the comment by Radikka Sarathkumar has now taken over the internet. On the film front, after the Thalapathy Vijay's Sarkar and Dhanush's Maari 2, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar was last seen in the sequel of Neeya, that also starred Jai, Raai Laxmi and Catherine Tresa.

Varalaxmi will also be seen in Shruti Haasan starrer Ravi Teja's Krack. Other than Shruti and Ravi Teja, and Varalaxmi, the film also features a crew of critically acclaimed actors including Samuthirakani in key role. The movie is being directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by B Madhu. When the makers released the first look poster of Krack, it took the internet by storm.

Credits :Twitter

Read More