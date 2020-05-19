Varalaxmi Sarathkumar dismisses marriage rumours; Says she would shout from the rooftop if she gets married

Kollywood actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar took to her Twitter space and cleared the air on rumours about her marriage plans.

Taking to her Twitter space, Kollywood’s critically acclaimed actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar dismissed rumours about her wedding and stated that she does not have plans to quit acting any time soon. This comes after a section of media house came up with speculations about the wedding of the actor and claimed that she was planning to retire from acting after she gets married. She cleared the air and stated that she would happily announce it if she decides to get married.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar wrote on her Twitter space, “Why am i the last to know that I'm getting married..??Hahahah the same nonsense rumors.. why is everybody obsessed with me getting married..if I'm getting married I will shout it off the roof tops.. to all u media ppl writing abt this..IM NOT GETTING MARRIED. IM NOT QUITTING FILMS”. This caught the attention of several people and they started sharing the news across all social media platforms.

Why am i the last to know that I'm getting married..??Hahahah the same nonsense rumors..why is everybody obsessed with me getting married..if I'm getting married I will shout it off the roof tops..to all u media ppl writing abt this..IM NOT GETTING MARRIED. IM NOT QUITTING FILMS pic.twitter.com/VimowM2pMR

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will be next seen in Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan starrer Krack. The film also has Samuthirakani, Ali, Devi Prasad, Chirag Jani, Mouryani, Sudhakar and Vamsi Chaganti in supporting roles. It is being reported that Krack is the Tollywood remake of Tamil cop drama Sethupathi. However, the makers have not issued any official statement on the same. Varalaxmi was last seen in Velvet Nagaram, directed by Manoj Kumar Natarajan.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×