Varalaxmi Sarathkumar issues a statement about reports of being summoned by NIA in a drug case

Tamil and Telugu actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has caught the headlines for the latest reports about being summoned by NIA. It was said that the actress has been called by the National Investigation Agency regarding a case involving her manager Adilingam. He was arrested by Kerala cops in a seize case.

Since yesterday, reports were abuzz that Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has been summoned by NIA due to her former manager. He was booked in connection with the AK 47 gun and 300 kg heroin. However, the actress took to social media and condemned strongly to the reports. She dismissed the rumors and called them baseless and untrue.

Taking to social media, she issued an official statement that read, “In light of recent events I feel that it's important to address this issue for the purpose of clarity. All the news information circulating mentioning that I have been summoned by the NIA relating to a case involving Mr. Adilingam are false and mere rumors. No such summons have been issued. No requests for personal appearance anywhere has been made.”

She further added, “Mr. Adilingam had worked with me only for a brief period 3 years ago as a freelance manager.During this period I was also simultaneously working with many other freelance managers. After his tenure we've not had any association or communication with each other till date. I am equally shocked at the news. I would be happy to be of assistance to the government in anyway possible.”

Upcoming projects

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is one of the busiest actresses in the South with back-to-back movies lined up. She reportedly has several projects in her pipeline. The actress will be seen in a highly anticipated upcoming film titled Hanu Man, directed by Prasanth Varma. The movie will be released next year. She is also part of movies including V3, Agent, and others, this year.

