Varalaxmi Sarathkumar joins Vijay Sethupathi & Sundeep Kishan for Ranjit Jeyakodi’s Michael

The makers of Vijay Sethupathi starrer Michael have announced an exciting addition to the film’s star cast. Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has come onboard the film along with Sundeep Kishan and Ranjit Jeyakodi. Meanwhile, more details about her character in the movie are awaited. However, it is expected that the star will be an crucial part of the film.

Filmmaker Ranjit Jeyakodi is directing this Pan India film that is being financed by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP in association with Karan C Productions LLP. Ranjit Jeyakodi has also penned the distinctive script for the film. This film which is being made on a massive scale is expected to release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Actress Divyansha Kaushik will be playing Sundeep Kishan’s love interest in the movie, while Gautham Vasudev Menon will play the antagonist. The shooting for the first schedule of the film is already completed and the shoot for the second schedule is likely to commence soon.

Ranjit Jeyakodi will be collaborating with Vijay Sethupathi for the second time following Puriyaatha Puthir, co-starring Gayathrie Shankar. Ranjit Jeyakodi is also known for directing Harish Kalyan and Shilpa Manjunath in the film Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum.