Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is now Covid-free: 'Never been so happy to be negative finally'

Just a few days ago, we informed that Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has tested positive for COVID-19, and now the actress took to Twitter and announced that she has finally tested negative for the virus. She wrote, "Woohoooo... never been so happy to be #Negative finally..." Her post also included a video informing her about her health update.

Not too long ago, she penned on the micro-blogging site, "Covid Positive...inspite of all precautions..actors plz start insisting on masking up the entire crew bcos we as actors cant wear masks.. Those who have met me or been in contact with me plz watch out for symptoms and get checked...Plz be careful and mask up..covid is still here."

Check out the post below:

Up next, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has signed up to play the lead in the multilingual drama Sabari. This highly-awaited project went on the floors in April this year. Billed to be a psychological thriller, the movie is being made under the direction of filmmaker Anil Katz. The director was quoted saying about his next, "Sabari is the story of today's woman, whose characterization mirrors the aspirations of an individual spirit. A powerful lady who is willing to fight the world to achieve her goals. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, who has a vibrant personality both on and off the screen, epitomizes today's, strong woman. I thought she was a great fit for the character, and I'm looking forward to working with her."

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar also shared her excitement to be a part of the film will the following words, "I am overjoyed and delighted to begin this project. I can't wait to be a part of the shoot. I feel the audience will definitely enjoy this film.”

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar further has ventures like NBK 107, Yashodha, and Hanu Man in her kitty.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Vijay Deverakonda wore slippers worth Rs 199 at Liger trailer launch; Stylist Harmann REVEALS why