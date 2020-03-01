Varalaxmi Sarathkumar OPENS UP on casting couch; Says ‘despite being a star kid, it happens to me’

The Velvet Nagaram actress also opened up about how she has faced everything despite being a star kid. Varalaxmi confessed she managed to escape the trap by saying no to the casting couch.

South actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, who is known for her bold and straightforward attitude, recently confessed about going through casting couch. The actress revealed about being approached to compromise for films but she chose the other way and learnt to say no. The Velvet Nagaram actress also opened up about how she has faced everything despite being a star kid. Varalaxmi confessed how she managed to escape the trap by saying no to the casting couch.

During an interview with a television channel, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar said, "Women should expose the predators."On being asked about the fear of losing work due to same, the actress replied, "That's a choice they make. I have faced a similar situation but I brought it out in the open. I have faced all these issues and I learnt to say no. Despite being a star kid, it happens to me. I have proof of recorded phone conversations where people have said that I would not compromise and that I am not cut out for this. I have listened to such conversations."

The actress further revealed, "That's when I decided that I don't need such films. I learnt to say no. It took me time to do that and it was difficult. Many people banned me because I said no to casting couch. But, today I am standing on my feet and I have completed 25 films. I have managed to work with 25 producers, good directors and I am continuing my job. I have signed my 29th film. So, I am happy."

Talking about casting couch practice and how to deal with it, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar said that women should decide whether they want to get involved in casting couch to go up the ladder. “I am not judging anyone here. Because that decision needs a lot of courage too. Mentally, a person needs to be very strong to take that route. You can also pick another route, where you can reject such offers, struggle like me and then become an actress," India Today quoted the actress as saying.

Varalaxmi was born to actor Sarathkumar and Chaya and her stepmother is actress Raadhika.

