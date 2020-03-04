  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar’s hilarious career ideas for Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith will leave you in splits

Actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, in an interview hilariously suggested other career options for actors Vijay and Ajith.
1520 reads Mumbai
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar,Thala Ajith,Thalapathy Vijay,SouthVaralaxmi Sarathkumar’s hilarious career ideas for Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith will leave you in splits
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

South actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has been making headlines for a while now. The actor’s confession about casting couch went instantly viral when it first appeared. Now, in an interview with Behindwoods, Varalaxmi was asked what would be the best professions for Vijay and Ajith if not for acting. Her hilarious answer would tickle your funny bones. She recommended that Ajith could be a doctor and Vijay could be a style icon if not for acting.

She was also asked for alternate career options for her father-actor Sarathkumar and director Vignesh Shivan, to which she said Sarathkumar could be a bodybuilder and Vignesh Shivan could be a standup comedian. This response took over the internet, and fans are sharing it across all social media platforms. On the work front, after she shared screen space with Thalapathy Vijay in Sarkar as a ruthless antagonist, she acted alongside Dhanush in Maari 2, which also had the actor playing a grey shade.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar was also seen in the sequel of Neeya, which starred Jai, Raai Laxmi and Catherine Tresa in prominent roles. Varalaxmi will be seen in Shruti Haasan starrer Ravi Teja's Krack. Other than Shruti and Ravi Teja, and Varalaxmi, the film also features an ensemble of critically acclaimed actors including Samuthirakani in key role. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Krack is produced by B Madhu. When the makers released the first look poster of Krack, it took the internet by storm.

Credits :Behindwoods

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement