Varalaxmi Sarathkumar on stepmother Radikaa Sarathkumar: She is not my mom; She is my father's second wife

In a recent interview, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reacted to step-sister Rayanne Hardy's tweet where she mentioned that Radikaa Sarathkumar is blessed to have four children and a grandson.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is known for her bold and straightforward attitude. The stunner, who has geared up for the release of her upcoming film, Velvet Nagaram, recently opened up about casting couch and that how she was approached despite being a star kid. The actress revealed about being approached to compromise for films but she chose the other way and learnt to say no. In another interview, she also reacted to step-sister Rayanne Hardy's tweet where she mentioned that Radikaa Sarathkumar is blessed having four children and a grandson.

Reacting to the same, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar was quoted as saying, "Rayane is a strong girl and she knows how to handle herself. People say Radhika is my mom, but now she is not. She is my father's second wife and I am happy they are working things out. I mean, people ask me why I reply addressing her as 'aunt' in my tweets."

Each one of us will have an only mother and my mother. My mother in my mother. Radhika will also be an aunt to me. I don't hate her and in fact I share a good rapport with her," she added.

Here's a picture of Varalaxmi with her mom Chaya and sister Pooja:

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar also spoke about Rayane and how her father made sure to be part of all the marriage rituals like a good dad. She said, "Even Rayane has got a different father. But my dad has been an extremely good father to her and has been part of all the marriage rituals and has done everything perfectly. People keep saying something or the other and we have to move on."

Varalaxmi was born to actor Sarathkumar and Chaya on March 5th, 1985. She is the eldest of four children, with a younger sister Pooja, a younger half-brother Rahul and step-sister Rayanne Hardy.

