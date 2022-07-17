Varalaxmi Sarathkumar tests COVID-19 positive & urges fellow actors to mask up: Virus is still here

It seems like COVID-19 is returning with a stronger grip this time. After Shruti Haasan, fellow-actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar also tested positive for the virus. She shared her health update through a Twitter video, along with the caption, "Covid Positive...inspite of all precautions..actors plz start insisting on masking up the entire crew bcos we as actors cant wear masks.. Those who have met me or been in contact with me plz watch out for symptoms and get checked...Plz be careful and mask up..covid is still here."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has joined the cast of the multilingual drama titled Sabari. The film went on the floors in April this year. Talking about her next, the actress was quoted saying, "I am overjoyed and delighted to begin this project. I can't wait to be a part of the shoot. I feel the audience will definitely enjoy this film.”

Check out the post below:

Touted to be a psychological thriller, Sabari is being directed by Anil Katz. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will be seen sharing the screen with Ganesh Venkatraman, Sashank Siddhamsetty, and Mime Gopi in this suspense drama, along with others.

Talking about this highly-anticipated flick, the filmmaker revealed, "Sabari is the story of today's woman, whose characterization mirrors the aspirations of an individual spirit. A powerful lady who is willing to fight the world to achieve her goals. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, who has a vibrant personality both on and off the screen, epitomizes today's, strong woman. I thought she was a great fit for the character, and I'm looking forward to working with her."

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's lineup also includes the movies NBK 107, Yashodha, and Hanu Man.

Also Read: Ramarao On Duty Trailer Launch: Ravi Teja looks dashing in an all-black athleisure; PHOTOS