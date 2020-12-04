Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's social media accounts HACKED; Actress releases a statement

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar asked everyone to beware of any message they receive from her social media accounts.

Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's Instagram and Twitter accounts have been hacked. The actress recently released a statement informing her fans to avoid any messages that they receive on her behalf on social media. Her Twitter and Instagram accounts have been temporarily shut down and the actress is now in touch with professionals to solve the issue. The Sandakozhi 2 actress asked everyone to beware of any message they receive from her accounts.

In a long statement, Varalaxmi wrote, "My social media accounts - Instagram and Twitter - were hacked last night and I have not been able to access them as yet. I am in touch with the teams from the apps to recover my accounts as soon as possible but this might take a few days."

"I would like to inform my followers to please beware of any messages they might receive on my behalf from Instagram or Twitter in the new few days. I will update you once I have access to my accounts again. I thank all my fans for your continued support, I will see you again online soon," the statement further read.

On the work front, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has films like Kanni Raasi, Kaatteri, Pamban, Chasing, Piranthal Parasakthi and Colors in the kitty. She will also be seen in Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan starrer Krack.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×