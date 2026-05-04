Varanasi: Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Prithviraj Sukumaran film halted due to water issues; Report

SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi is the most anticipated film of the year as it marks the collaboration of the filmmaker with Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. With the actioner, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is also making a return to Indian cinema. But seems like the movie has been hit by a dry spell. Reports suggest that the shooting for the upcoming magnum opus was halted in Hyderabad due to the denial of 150 water tankers to film an underwater scene. Read on!

Varanasi shooting hit by Hyderabad water crisis

According to a report by NTV Telugu, Varanasi encountered an unexpected roadblock after the production team’s request for 150 water tankers (with 10,000-liter capacity each) was denied by the officials. Apparently, they had planned an ambitious underwater sequence, allegedly with Mahesh Babu, at a specially constructed set on the outskirts of the city.

However, they were denied permission, bringing the shoot to a halt. According to Zoom TV, the rising water demand and the strain on the existing supply system led to the disapproval for non-essential purposes, even though the team was taking care of the bill for the supply and transportation.

What we know about Varanasi

Varanasi stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Mandakini, Prithviraj Sukumaran as Kumbha, and Mahesh Babu in dual roles as Rudhra and Lord Rama. Senior actor Prakash Raj will also be playing a key role. The expected globe-trotting adventure is rumored to showcase Babu’s character trying to avert a cosmic disaster. Varanasi is currently slated for a grand release on April 7, 2027.

On the work front, PeeCee’s upcoming American comedy film, Judgment Day, co-starring Will Ferrell, Zac Efron, Regina Hall, and more, is in the post-production stage. As for Malayalam superstar Prithviraj, he has Khalifa and Santhosh Trophy in the pipeline. Mahesh Babu is currently putting all his energy into completing Rajamouli’s epic action-adventure film.

For more updates on Varanasi, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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