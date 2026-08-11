Varanasi: Mahesh Babu starrer’s Ramayana sequence explores Lord Rama and Kumbhakarna? Here’s what we know

Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role, is slated to release in theaters on April 7, 2027. Ahead of its release next year, it seems that an update has surfaced online regarding the much-anticipated Ramayana episode from the movie.

Varanasi: Mahesh Babu’s Ramayana episode to feature epic battle?

According to a report by Telugu Chitraalu, the Ramayana episode featured in Varanasi focuses entirely on the intense battle between Lord Rama and Kumbhakarna, marking Mahesh Babu ’s epic appearance as Lord Rama. The sequence apparently also features Lord Hanuman and the mighty Vanara Sena.

Moreover, characters like Sita ma and King Ravana, along with several other key figures from the epic, are not part of this particular episode, as the film explores only this specific chapter of the Ramayana. However, this is just a report for now, and the makers have made no official confirmation.

Recently, the makers of Varanasi dropped a new look featuring Mahesh Babu as Rudhra. The stills were shared on the superstar’s birthday and featured him as a rugged explorer, with him sporting a casual look in one and an intense appearance in another.

As per reports, Varanasi is set in 2027, when the world faces an existential crisis as a massive asteroid named Shambhavi is on a direct collision course with the city of Varanasi. A rugged archaeologist and explorer named Rudhra is recruited for a high-stakes, globetrotting mission to recover an ancient cosmic artifact. He is joined by Mandakini, a fierce historian and skilled marksman.

The synopsis further reveals that their quest turns into a high-tech sci-fi thriller spanning the jungles of Africa, the icy landscapes of Antarctica, and various locations across Europe, as they are pursued by Kumbha, a tech-genius villain. It also suggests that the key to preventing a future catastrophe lies hidden within the city’s mythical past.

As Mahesh Babu plays the lead, the film has Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran appear as co-leads. Moreover, with extensive VFX work and multiple shooting schedules, the film is expected to wrap up filming by October 2026.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana breaks silence on Mohanlal being called ‘secondary casting’ in Jude Anthany Joseph’s film