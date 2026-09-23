Varanasi: Mahesh Babu wraps up shoot for action adventure film after more than 600 days? Here’s what we know

Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role, is slated to release in theatres on April 7, 2027. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the epic film appears to have wrapped up the Superstar’s portions.

Varanasi: Mahesh Babu wraps up filming for film after more than 600 days

According to a report by Gulte, Mahesh Babu has completed filming his portions for his next release, Varanasi. The superstar reportedly finished his work on September 22, 2026, with the rest of the film also expected to wrap up soon.

The film began production on January 24, 2025, as announced by the filmmaker in an official social media post. Now, after 606 days, the Athadu actor has completed his portions of the film. Reportedly, Mahesh is also expected to appear in a younger look for some scenes in the movie and the effect has been achieved by the makers without using AI.

More about Varanasi

Varanasi is set in 2027, when the world faces an existential crisis as a massive asteroid named Shambhavi heads towards the city of Varanasi. A rugged archaeologist and explorer named Rudhra is recruited for a high-stakes, globetrotting mission to recover an ancient cosmic artefact. He is joined by Mandakini, a fierce historian and skilled marksman.

The story takes them across the jungles of Africa, the icy landscapes of Antarctica, and various locations across Europe, as they are pursued by Kumbha, a tech-savvy villain. The key to preventing a future catastrophe is reportedly hidden within the mythical past of Varanasi.

With Mahesh Babu in the lead, the film features Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in pivotal roles. With extensive VFX work and multiple shooting schedules, the film was initially expected to complete filming by October 2026.

Interestingly, a recent report indicated that director SS Rajamouli is keen on preserving the essence of dubbing in the film. The filmmaker reportedly believes that dubbing should go beyond simply translating dialogue and matching the actors’ lip movements. His team apparently reviewed more than 1,500 voices before finalising the artistes for the film.

Along with Indian languages, the film is reportedly set to release in 50 languages and is expected to be available in international languages such as French, Spanish, German, Arabic, and Japanese, as well as Korean, among others.

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