Varanasi: Mahesh Babu’s action-adventure in final stages of shoot with epic intro scene left? Here’s what we know

Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role, is slated to release in theatres on April 7, 2027. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the epic film is reportedly nearing the completion of its shoot and entering its final stages.

Mahesh Babu-led Varanasi enters the final stage of shoot?

According to a report shared by Telugu Chitraalu, SS Rajamouli has completed around 90 percent of the shoot for Varanasi. Reportedly, the team has wrapped up major portions of the film. Moreover, the team is set to film a massive introduction episode for the movie.

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Additionally, the team is simultaneously progressing with the dubbing, editing, background score, and visual effects work. However, this is only a report for now, and there has been no official confirmation from the makers as of yet.

More about Varanasi

Varanasi is set in 2027, when the world faces an existential crisis as a massive asteroid named Shambhavi heads towards the city of Varanasi. A rugged archaeologist and explorer named Rudhra is recruited for a high-stakes, globetrotting mission to recover an ancient cosmic artefact. He is joined by Mandakini, a fierce historian and skilled marksman.

The story takes them across the jungles of Africa, the icy landscapes of Antarctica, and various locations across Europe as they are pursued by Kumbha, a tech-savvy villain. The key to preventing a future catastrophe is reportedly hidden within the mythical past of Varanasi.

With Mahesh Babu in the lead, the film features Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in pivotal roles. With extensive VFX work and multiple shooting schedules, the film was initially reported to complete filming by October 2026.

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Interestingly, a recent report indicated that director SS Rajamouli is keen on preserving the essence of dubbing in the film. The filmmaker reportedly believes that dubbing should go beyond simply translating dialogue and matching the actors’ lip movements. His team apparently reviewed more than 1,500 voices before finalising the artistes for the film.

Along with Indian languages, the film is reportedly set to release in 50 languages and is expected to be available in international languages such as French, Spanish, German, Arabic, Japanese, and Korean, among others.

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