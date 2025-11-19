Varanasi Plot: Does Mahesh Babu starrer revolve around a man’s travel across space and time to save the world?

Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Varanasi is slated for a Summer 2027 theatrical release. Now, it appears that the movie's synopsis has been revealed on Letterboxd's official handle.

Does Mahesh Babu's Varanasi follow a savior's story amid an impending world catastrophe?

According to Varanasi's page on the movie-rating platform Letterboxd, the film is set during a time when an asteroid threatens to hit the planet. With the world facing imminent doom, a savior must travel across space and time.

The page’s synopsis read, “When an asteroid hits the city of Varanasi in India, what are the events that it leads to? Is the world about to be doomed? Does it need a savior who has to traverse across the continents and timelines to influence the most crucial moment in the history of Earth?”

More about Varanasi

Varanasi is an upcoming epic adventure film starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film features the superstar as a globe-trotting and time-traveling adventurer named Rudhra, who was introduced through a concept video featuring extensive CGI visuals.

Before the concept video was released, the makers also unveiled the first-look posters of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Priyanka is set to play Mandakini, with her poster presenting her in a full-fledged action avatar.

Interestingly, the upcoming adventure movie marks the actress' return to Indian cinema after she last appeared in The Sky Is Pink alongside Farhan Akhtar.

Prithviraj, on the other hand, takes on the role of Kumbha, a supervillain with a nefarious vision that threatens everything and everyone in his path. The makers recently released his character's theme song on streaming platforms, after initially unveiling it at the Globetrotter Event.

According to reports, Varanasi is expected to hit the big screens on March 25, 2027; however, an official confirmation is still awaited. Earlier, we had also reported that the much-anticipated venture will be filmed sporadically throughout 2026 and will wrap up only by the end of next year.

While the main cast of the movie has been announced, the team has yet to drop the names of supporting actors that will appear in Varanasi.

