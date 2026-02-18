Varanasi: Priyanka Chopra Jonas calls Mahesh Babu starrer a career-defining film, says SS Rajamouli is 'the best in India’

Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role, is slated for release on April 7, 2027. As Priyanka Chopra Jonas plays the co-lead, she recently reacted to working with director SS Rajamouli, calling the film “a career-defining moment.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas raves about Mahesh Babu’s Varanasi

According to a report by India Today, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was spotted at the premiere of her upcoming film The Bluff, in which she stars alongside Karl Urban. At the event, the actress was asked about her upcoming project with SS Rajamouli.

Priyanka said, “Well, the filmmaker's name is SS Rajamouli sir, and he is one of the best that we have in India. His movie is going to be really career-defining for me, I think, and I'm very excited about it.”

More about Varanasi

Varanasi is an upcoming epic adventure drama directed by SS Rajamouli, featuring Mahesh Babu as a globe-trotting, time-traveling adventurer named Rudhra.

Apart from his primary role, Mahesh Babu has confirmed that he will also appear as Lord Rama in one of the film’s episodes.

Earlier, the makers unveiled the first-look posters of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Priyanka will play a femme fatale named Mandakini, while Prithviraj will portray the main antagonist, Kumbha.

While more details about the Salaar actor’s character are being kept under wraps, he will reportedly be seen as a vicious supervillain, with the first look showing him in a futuristic wheelchair.

With the shoot currently underway, Varanasi is slated to release on April 7, 2027. Earlier, there were speculations that the film would be released as a two-part venture. However, the director has confirmed that it will be a single, massive installment with a runtime of around three hours.

In an interview in November last year, SS Rajamouli confirmed that around 50% of the film’s shoot had been completed, with the remainder expected to be wrapped up by June 2026.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ work front

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is next set to appear in the lead role in The Bluff. Directed by Frank E. Flowers, the swashbuckling action thriller follows the story of a former 19th-century pirate who must protect her family when her past catches up with her.

Apart from Priyanka, the film also stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green, and others in key roles. The film is slated to directly release on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video and stream from February 25, 2026.

