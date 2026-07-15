Varanasi: Priyanka Chopra Jonas teases about 'amazing slow motion jumps' in Mahesh Babu-led epic action adventure

Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles, is slated to release on April 7, 2027. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film has recently revealed more details about its epic action-adventure story.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas talks about her epic adventure with Mahesh Babu

Speaking on the Hey Jonas podcast, Priyanka Chopra Jonas described the film as "this epic adventure around the world and in time." She also joked that she gets to do "so many amazing slow-motion jumps" before laughing and saying that was all she could reveal for now.

In an earlier interview, the actress said that Varanasi marks her return to Indian cinema after an eight-year hiatus. She added that the film is unlike anything she has done before.

Priyanka also revealed that she had told SS Rajamouli her comeback to Indian cinema had to include a song-and-dance sequence. While that particular sequence is yet to be filmed, she shared that she has already completed another dance set piece featuring highly intricate choreography.

Varanasi is an upcoming epic time-travel action adventure that follows a devoted seeker on a perilous journey across time to uncover a lost cosmic artifact of immense power. As he pieces together ancient secrets hidden through the centuries, he gradually realizes that the force guiding his mission has its own far-reaching ambitions.

In addition to playing the lead role, Mahesh Babu has confirmed that he will also portray Lord Rama in one of the film's episodes. The film is being mounted on a massive scale, with more details about the cast yet to be announced.

Recently, SS Rajamouli confirmed that the film is likely to wrap up production by October this year, with around 80 days of filming still remaining.

Mahesh Babu plays Rudra, while Priyanka Chopra Jonas stars as Mandakini. Prithviraj Sukumaran portrays the primary antagonist, Kumbha.

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