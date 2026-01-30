Varanasi Release Date Update: SS Rajamouli’s film with Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, Prithviraj to be out on April 7, 2027

SS Rajamouli’s highly anticipated next directorial venture is Varanasi. The Telugu epic film stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in pivotal roles. Mounted on an expansive scale, Varanasi brings SS Rajamouli back together with MM Keeravani, who is the Golden Globes and Academy Award-winning composer behind RRR’s iconic Naatu Naatu. The film has officially locked a new worldwide theatrical release date.

Varanasi will release across the theaters worldwide in April 2027



The large-scale action adventure film will now arrive in the theaters on April 7, 2027, instead of its previously announced January 2027 slot. The shift positions the film as a major global release for the year while strategically avoiding a box-office clash with other big-ticket Indian films.

About the film Varanasi



The film stars Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead role of Rudhra, marking his first collaboration with the celebrated filmmaker. Priyanka Chopra Jonas plays Mandakini, while Prithviraj Sukumaran essays the primary antagonist, Kumbha. The director unveiled the project’s first-look footage in November. The narrative of Varanasi is described as a globe-spanning saga that unfolds across multiple timelines and continents. From the icy landscapes of Antarctica to vast regions of Africa and finally to the ancient city of Varanasi, the story promises a blend of mythology, history, and high-octane adventure. According to the producers, the film draws inspiration from classic adventure franchises, combining globe-trotting spectacle with an emotionally driven hero’s journey.

Rajamouli’s previous film, RRR, redefined the international reach of Indian cinema after its 2022 release, earning global acclaim and securing an Academy Award. Its unprecedented overseas success cemented Rajamouli’s reputation as a filmmaker with worldwide appeal, making Varanasi one of the most closely watched Indian projects in recent years.

