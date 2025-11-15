Varanasi: SS Rajamouli angry and heartbroken over Mahesh Babu starrer’s visuals being leaked, says ‘all in vain’

Mahesh Babu starrer Varanasi, directed by SS Rajamouli, is having its Globetrotter event in Hyderabad on November 15, 2025, i.e., today. Earlier in the day, before the official title could be launched, the movie's glimpse was leaked all over the internet, leading Rajamouli to become angry and disappointed by the occurrence.

SS Rajamouli reacts to Varanasi glimpse leak

Speaking at the Globetrotter event, the Baahubali director said, "After midnight last night, even after taking a lot of precautions, while screening and reviewing more testing videos, someone shot it with a drone and leaked it. We sourced the best LEDs from across the country and set up such a large screen. For this, we arranged dozens of generators. Yet, it was all in vain."

For those unaware, during the recce for the event, the makers were testing the visuals before the actual screening. During this time, the visuals were captured by someone and leaked, resulting in the title and Mahesh's look from the movie being revealed beforehand.

More about Varanasi

Varanasi is an upcoming adventure movie starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film is touted to be a globe-trotting adventure, with the superstar playing the role of an explorer and time traveler.

According to early reports, the actor will play a character inspired by African folklore and Indiana Jones. The makers recently introduced Mahesh's character as Rudhra, presenting him in a massive new avatar.

Apart from the Khaleja actor, the movie also features Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran as the co-leads. While PC takes on a femme fatale role as Mandakini, the Vilayaath Budha actor will be portraying a supervillain named Kumbha.

Speaking at the event, Prithviraj revealed that he was mesmerized after hearing just five minutes of the movie's narration. He said, “I was blown away after just five minutes into the narration. The scale, the vision, the ambition, it's S.S. Rajamouli pushing his extremes to places never seen before.”

Moreover, reports have suggested that Varanasi will be released in theaters on March 25, 2027, with an official update still pending.

ALSO READ: SSMB29 is titled Varanasi: Mahesh Babu’s first look from SS Rajamouli directorial is MASSIVE - Watch