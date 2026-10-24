Varanasi: SS Rajamouli confirms Mahesh Babu starrer to be 5 times bigger than RRR; Says wrapped up shoot in 275 days

Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role, is slated for a theatrical release on April 7, 2027. Speaking about the film, director SS Rajamouli revealed that the action-adventure drama is expected to be five to six times bigger than RRR in terms of scale.

Varanasi: SS Rajamouli says Mahesh Babu starrer to be 5 times bigger in scale than RRR

According to Screen Daily, while speaking at the 50th São Paulo International Film Festival in Brazil, SS Rajamouli revealed that the ambitious adventure drama is around five to six times bigger than RRR in every aspect.

He also explained how extensive planning and preparation helped him complete the shoot in fewer days than his previous film, despite the larger scale of the project.

The filmmaker said, “We are told the stories of our mythology, history and heroes right from our childhood. I did a lot more paperwork on Varanasi , going into filming even more prepared. We shot RRR in 315 days and Varanasi, despite being bigger, in 275 days, saving 40 days.”

More about Varanasi

Varanasi unfolds against the backdrop of a global crisis, with a massive asteroid named Shambhavi threatening the city of Varanasi. Rudhra, a rugged archaeologist and explorer, is recruited for a high-stakes mission to recover an ancient cosmic artefact. He is joined by Mandakini, a fearless historian and skilled marksman.

Their mission takes them across the jungles of Africa, the icy landscapes of Antarctica, and various locations across Europe as they face pursuit from Kumbha, a technologically advanced antagonist. The key to preventing a future catastrophe lies hidden in the mythical past of Varanasi.

Apart from Mahesh Babu , the film features Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the female lead role and Prithviraj Sukumaran as the main antagonist.

With extensive visual effects and multiple shooting schedules, the film was initially expected to wrap up production by October 2026, while Mahesh Babu has reportedly completed his portions. In a recent interaction at a university in the United States, Rajamouli also spoke about his admiration for Mahesh Babu's performance in Varanasi.

The makers also unveiled behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran to mark the actor's 44th birthday.

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