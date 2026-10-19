Varanasi: SS Rajamouli says Mahesh Babu ‘nailed’ his role, sheds light on Indian films failing to capture mythology properly

Mahesh Babu and director SS Rajamouli are gearing up for their first collaboration, Varanasi, which is scheduled to release in theatres on April 7, 2027. Now, the filmmaker has revealed how Mahesh Babu exceeded his expectations in the role of Rudhra while also expressing his dissatisfaction with how Indian cinema has portrayed mythology on screen.

Varanasi: SS Rajamouli hails Mahesh Babu’s role in action adventure film

Speaking at a university in the United States, SS Rajamouli praised Mahesh Babu's performance in Varanasi, saying that the actor went beyond what he had initially envisioned for the character.

“With Mahesh Babu in Varanasi, I expected him to give 100 percent, because that’s what I know he is capable of. But once I started working with him, he completely exceeded my expectations. He went beyond everything I had imagined and gave 200 percent. He really nailed the character and surprised me with how much he brought to it. He did much more than I expected, and that made working with him on Varanasi a really special experience,” the filmmaker said.

Meanwhile, in a conversation on the Empire Film Podcast, Rajamouli expressed his dissatisfaction with the way Indian films have portrayed mythology and epic stories.

He said, “I was never fully satisfied with how these epics were presented on screen.” The RRR director also expressed his hope that Varanasi would bring these legendary stories to life on a grand scale.

More about Varanasi

Varanasi unfolds against the backdrop of a global crisis, as a massive asteroid named Shambhavi threatens the city of Varanasi. Rudhra, a rugged archaeologist and explorer, is recruited for a high-stakes mission to recover an ancient cosmic artefact. He is joined by Mandakini, a fearless historian and skilled marksman.

Their mission takes them across the jungles of Africa, the icy landscapes of Antarctica, and various locations across Europe, as they face pursuit from Kumbha, a technologically advanced antagonist. The key to preventing a future catastrophe lies hidden in the mythical past of Varanasi.

Apart from Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film features Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the female lead role. With extensive visual effects and multiple shooting schedules, the film was initially expected to wrap up production by October 2026, while Mahesh Babu has reportedly completed his portions.

Recently, the makers also unveiled behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran to mark the actor's 44th birthday.

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