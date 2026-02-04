Varanasi: SS Rajamouli says Mahesh Babu’s acting 'did not surprise' him, recalls feeling ‘respect’ for Priyanka Chopra on set

Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles, is being helmed by SS Rajamouli as his magnum opus. The RRR director has been working with the cast for many months now, sharing with Variety how the portrayal of Rudhra in the film did not surprise him, but it was instead the actor’s dedication to his work that kept him in awe.

SS Rajamouli is sharing his thoughts on working with Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra for Varanasi

Sharing his thoughts on working with the South superstar Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli did not hold back on the praise. Having witnessed his magic in cinema for many years now, the actor has had numerous hits under his belt, a fact that is not lost on the filmmaker. Hence, it wasn’t his acting but his commitment to his craft that caught him off guard. “As an actor, not much surprised me [about Mahesh Babu], because I was watching his films from a very long time. I know what he is capable of,” shared the director.

Detailing how it was his work ethic instead, which kept him hooked, he explained, “He comes into the office without his phone. He keeps the phone in his car and steps into the office. At the shoot, I have never seen him come with the phone into the set. Only after he gets back into the car, he takes his phone.” The detail impressed the 52-year-old to the extent that he has now decided not to touch his own phone while being with his family.

On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra is making her return to Indian cinema after 6 years, flying in and out of Hyderabad and New York to manage filming and her personal life. Recalling what it was like when the crew went to Africa, the Baahubali: The Epic helmer shared that the actress’s philanthropy had crossed oceans, making locals seek her out for photos. “I thought, wow, this woman is something. She has achieved so much on her own, and my respect for her grew,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu will play dual roles in the film, as Rudhra and Rama, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will embody Mandakini, and Prithviraj Sukumaran will portray Kumbha. Varanasi is all set to hit the theaters on April 7, 2027.

