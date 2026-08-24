Varanasi: SS Rajamouli to sample 1500 voices for dubbing of Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra starrer? Here’s what we know

Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles, is slated to release in theatres on April 7, 2027. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the filmmaker reportedly plans to audition around 1,500 voices for dubbing the film instead of relying on AI.

Varanasi: Mahesh Babu’s action adventure to sample 1500 voices for action adventure?

According to a report by Mid-Day, SS Rajamouli wants the performances of Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran to retain their emotional impact when Varanasi is dubbed into different languages.

The filmmaker reportedly believes dubbing should go beyond simply translating dialogue and matching the actors’ lip movements. His team is expected to review more than 1,500 voices before finalising the artistes for the film.

Reportedly, SS Rajamouli wants the dubbed voices to preserve the characters’ emotions, personalities, and intentions, allowing audiences across different markets to experience the performances rather than simply understand the dialogue.

Including Indian languages, the film is reportedly set to release in 50 languages and is expected to be available in international languages such as French, Spanish, German, Arabic, Japanese, and Korean, among others.

More about Varanasi

Varanasi is set in 2027, when the world faces an existential crisis as a massive asteroid named Shambhavi heads towards the city of Varanasi. A rugged archaeologist and explorer named Rudhra is recruited for a high-stakes, globetrotting mission to recover an ancient cosmic artefact. He is joined by Mandakini, a fierce historian and skilled marksman.

The story takes them across the jungles of Africa, the icy landscapes of Antarctica, and various locations across Europe as they are pursued by Kumbha, a tech-savvy villain. The key to preventing a future catastrophe is reportedly hidden within the mythical past of Varanasi.

With Mahesh Babu in the lead, the film features Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in pivotal roles. With extensive VFX work and multiple shooting schedules, the film is expected to complete filming by October 2026.

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