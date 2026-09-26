Varanasi: SS Rajamouli’s son Karthikeya breaks silence on glimpse’s glitch, says ‘I felt like crying; was nobody’s mistake’

Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role, is slated to release in theatres on April 7, 2027. The film was officially launched at an event, where the makers also unveiled a major glimpse. Now, director SS Rajamouli’s son, SS Karthikeya, has opened up about the technical glitch that occurred during the screening of the first look and revealed that he felt like crying when it happened.

Varanasi: SS Rajamouli’s son Karthikeya breaks silence on glimpse’s glitch

Speaking with anchor Suma on YouTube ahead of Don’t Trouble The Trouble , SS Karthikeya opened up about the glitch during the Varanasi glimpse. The filmmaker said, “It was like a war room inside the tent. To be honest, I felt like crying. I got emotional, angry, with... I don’t know whom. It was nobody’s mistake. It’s just that we couldn’t test it beforehand, as Baba (Rajamouli) said. Drones were hovering around all night.”

He added, “Technically, we have a very strong team. It was not that we had it in the wrong format or anything. It’s just that we needed to test it beforehand. But when it played the third time, I yelled like Nani from Jersey. No exaggeration.”

More about Varanasi

Varanasi is set in 2027, when the world faces an existential crisis as a massive asteroid named Shambhavi heads towards the city of Varanasi. A rugged archaeologist and explorer named Rudhra is recruited for a high-stakes, globetrotting mission to recover an ancient cosmic artefact. He is joined by Mandakini, a fierce historian and skilled marksman.

The story takes them across the jungles of Africa, the icy landscapes of Antarctica, and various locations across Europe, as they are pursued by Kumbha, a tech-savvy villain. The key to preventing a future catastrophe is reportedly hidden within the mythical past of Varanasi.

With Mahesh Babu in the lead, the film features Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in pivotal roles. The film involves extensive VFX work and multiple shooting schedules. The Guntur Kaaram actor has reportedly wrapped up his portions and even shed his beard look.

In addition to Indian languages, the film is reportedly set to release in 50 languages and is expected to be available in international languages such as French, Spanish, German, Arabic, Japanese, and Korean, among others.

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