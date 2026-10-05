Varanasi: SS Rajamouli's son teases 'crazy action' in Mahesh Babu film, makers strive for Oscars stunt category

SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited Varanasi is already generating significant buzz, and producer SS Karthikeya has now teased what audiences can expect from its action sequences. With the Academy Awards set to introduce a separate Achievement in Stunt Design category from 2028, the filmmaker has sparked curiosity about whether Varanasi could eventually emerge as a contender in the new category.

SS Karthikeya teases ‘crazy’ action in Varanasi

Speaking to Thyview, Karthikeya revealed that the action in Varanasi will be unlike the spectacle seen in SS Rajamouli’s previous blockbusters RRR and Baahubali. Describing the sequences as “crazy,” he promised that they would keep viewers hooked throughout. “It's going to be crazy and a different kind of action. Not the kind of action that you saw in RRR or Baahubali. It's a completely different kind of action, but you will be on the edge of your seat in every sequence. So let's see,” he said.

The Academy has announced that the new stunt category will debut at the 100th Academy Awards in 2028, recognizing films released in 2027. The award will celebrate the creative and technical expertise behind elaborate action sequences, including the work of stunt designers, coordinators, performers, choreographers and other specialists.

SS Rajamouli’s Mahabharata dream project

Karthikeya also addressed Rajamouli’s long-discussed Mahabharata project. According to the producer, there has been no progress on the ambitious film yet, with Rajamouli continuing to maintain that he is “not ready” to take it up. Karthikeya also observed that after 25 years of working with the filmmaker, Rajamouli has become increasingly patient with time.

About Varanasi

Written by Vijayendra Prasad, Varanasi marks Rajamouli’s first directorial outing after the worldwide success of RRR. The film stars Mahesh Babu, alongside Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The first glimpse introduced Mahesh Babu’s Rudhra, who embarks on a time-travelling mission at the behest of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Kumbha, only to discover that his intentions are far from what they initially appear. Priyanka plays Mandakini, marking her return to Indian cinema after nearly eight years. Varanasi is slated to release in theatres in April 7, 2027.

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