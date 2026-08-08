Varanasi Synopsis: Mahesh Babu’s Rudhra gets roped into high-stakes mission with genius villain Kumbha hot on his trail

Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role, is slated to release in theatres on April 7, 2027. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film’s synopsis seems to have been unveiled.

Varanasi Synopsis

According to a report by Gulte, the Varanasi synopsis reads, “In the year 2027, the world faces an existential crisis as a massive asteroid named Shambhavi is on a direct collision course with the holy city of Varanasi. A rugged archaeologist and explorer, Rudhra, is recruited for a high-stakes, globetrotting mission to recover an ancient cosmic artifact, joined by Mandakini, a fierce historian and skilled marksman.”

The synopsis continues, “Their quest becomes a high-tech sci-fi thriller racing across the jungles of Africa, the icy wastes of Antarctica, and the landscapes of Europe, pursued by the tech-genius villain Kumbha. The key to stopping a future catastrophe lies hidden within the city's mythical past.”

Varanasi is an upcoming epic time-travel action adventure. In addition to playing the lead role, Mahesh Babu has confirmed that he will also portray Lord Rama in one of the film’s episodes. With Priyanka Chopra Jonas portraying Mandakini, Prithviraj Sukumaran dons the role of Kumbha. The film is being mounted on a massive scale, with more details about the cast yet to be announced.

With extensive VFX work and multiple shooting schedules, including long-haul domestic and international filming, the movie is currently being shot across various locations. The much-awaited magnum opus by the RRR helmer is said to have been made on a whopping budget of Rs 900-1000 crore.

Recently, SS Rajamouli confirmed that the film is likely to wrap up production by October this year.

Mahesh Babu’s work front

Mahesh Babu was last seen in a lead role in Guntur Kaaram. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film follows a fearless, hot-headed man from Guntur who seeks answers and maternal love after being abandoned by his mother following a childhood family tragedy.

Apart from SSMB, the film featured Jayaram, Ramya Krishna, Prakash Raj, Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Easwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu, Suni, and others in key roles.

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