Varanasi Twitter Reactions: 9 tweets to read how netizens reacted to Mahesh Babu's first look from SS Rajamouli's jungle adventure

Mahesh Babu turns 51 today! Marking this special occasion, team Varanasi dropped two fresh pictures of the leading man from the sets. Sharing the pictures on social media, SS Rajamouli wrote, “Fierce isn’t his only shade…RUDHRA in #Varanasi. @urstrulyMahesh”

The newly shared pictures of Mahesh Babu as Rudhra have taken over the internet, with fans going into frenzy mode. Here’s how netizens have reacted to birthday boy Mahesh Babu’s first look from Varanasi.

A social media user wrote, “One thing I’m really loving about #Varanasi is how much of its visual identity seems to be rooted in real locations and practical work. Add Rajamouli’s scale and the VFX/CGI on top of that, and this could easily become one of the most visually rich films yet.” Another one said, “These glimpses into Rudhra's world in Varanasi look absolutely breathtaking. The scale and atmosphere already feel unlike anything before. #Varanasi”

A third fan commented, “The quality looks so good. This is what shooting on real locations does. Mahesh looks really good too.” Another one remarked, “Superstar Mahesh Babu as Rudhra is going to be the CHARACTER OF THE DECADE! He’s coming to rewrite the box-office record books and take Indian cinema to another level. VARANASI is going to be a GAME CHANGER! Agree or Die. #MaheshBabu #VARANASI”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is playing Mandakini in the film, also shared a fresh BTS picture from the sets and wished the birthday boy. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Happy Birthday Bob. Here’s to going on the ultimate adventure with #Varanasi! @urstrulyMahesh.”

For the unversed, Varanasi is currently in the production stage. Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the jungle adventure drama also stars Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaaran in other key roles. The film is mounted on a huge budget and is touted to be one of the most expensive Indian films of all time.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.