Varanasi Update: Mahesh Babu heads to Georgia for filming; SS Rajamouli to shoot action scenes with Prithviraj

Varanasi is quickly becoming one of the most anticipated projects under filming at the moment. Even the smallest of updates are grabbing the audience’s attention, and the latest buzz seems to be about the upcoming filming schedule of the film. As reported on February 24, the stars of the SS Rajamouli movie have proceeded to Georgia, where they will shoot ‘crucial’ sequences as per Gulte. A separate report by Deccan Chronicle has claimed that the director will aim for action scenes between the protagonist and antagonist.

Varanasi begins Georgia filming schedule

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, superstar Mahesh Babu was spotted flying to Georgia as previously rumored. The actor’s team accompanied him at the airport as he headed for the next filming location, Georgia. It has been reported that the filmmaker, alongside DOP PS Vinod, previously scouted and fixed the venues for the shoot a couple of months ago, and will now be taking the actors there for a span of 12 to 14 days.

The makers are seemingly aiming to shoot crucial portions of the film during these two weeks. Buzz has claimed that ‘massive action sequences and pivotal scenes’ starring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran will be shot during this time. It is not known whether the lead actress, Priyanka Chopra, will be joining the crew during this leg of the shoot; however, it seems unlikely with her ongoing promotions for The Bluff and the schedule focusing on the two male leads’ portions.

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu will play Rudhra in Varanasi, with some reports suggesting a dual role as Lord Rama or an inspiration angle. Meanwhile, Kumbha will be Prithviraj Sukumaran’s wheelchair-bound character. Priyanka Chopra has been roped in for the role of Mandakini.

Varanasi is expected to wrap filming by June this year and then focus on the post-production work, including enormous VFX editing and more. The film has already announced its April 7, 2027, release date and previously held a big title reveal event at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.