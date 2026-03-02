Varanasi Update: Mahesh Babu’s action adventure with director SS Rajamouli to shoot in Antarctica?

Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role, is slated to release in theaters on April 7, 2027. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the action-adventure film is expected to be shot in Antarctica.

Varanasi Update: Mahesh Babu starrer to film in Antarctica

According to a report by Gulte, Mahesh Babu’s Varanasi will be shot in Antarctica. Reportedly, the team will arrive at the location for one of the upcoming schedules. This will make the film one of the few feature movies to have been shot in Antarctica.

However, this remains an update for now, and official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.

More about Varanasi

Varanasi is an upcoming epic adventure film starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film features the superstar as a globe-trotting, time-traveling adventurer named Rudhra. The actor is also confirmed to play the role of Lord Rama.

The makers also unveiled the first-look posters of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Priyanka is set to play Mandakini, with her poster presenting her in a full-fledged action avatar. Interestingly, the upcoming adventure film marks the actress’s return to Indian cinema after her last appearance in The Sky Is Pink alongside Farhan Akhtar.

Prithviraj Sukumaran, on the other hand, takes on the role of Kumbha, a supervillain with a nefarious vision that threatens everything and everyone in his path.

According to reports, Varanasi is expected to hit the big screens on March 25, 2027; however, official confirmation is still awaited. Earlier, it was also reported that the much-anticipated venture would be filmed sporadically throughout 2026 and would wrap up only by the end of the year.

While the main cast of the film has been announced, the team has yet to reveal the names of the supporting actors, with reports indicating the inclusion of actors such as Prakash Raj and Kichcha Sudeepa.

As per the synopsis on Letterboxd, the movie follows a story where an asteroid hits the city of Varanasi in India, setting off a chain of events that could potentially doom the world and raises the question of whether a savior must traverse continents and timelines to influence the most crucial moment in Earth’s history.

