Varanasi Update: Prakash Raj wraps schedule shoot of SS Rajamouli's globe-trotter: 'A joy to the hungry actor within me’

SS Rajamouli's upcoming movie Varanasi is already making rounds for its grand scale, budget, and star cast. The official title glimpse was launched in a grand event in November last month. And now, Prakash Raj shared an exciting update on the Varanasi shoot while calling it an ‘exhilarating’ and ‘wonderful’ experience.

The veteran actor took to his social media handle and revealed completing one shooting schedule of Varanasi. He tweeted, “Wrapped up a wonderful schedule of #Varanasi .. a joy to the hungry actor within me .. thank you @ssrajamouli @urstrulyMahesh @PrithviOfficial @priyankachopra it was exhilarating to work with you all .. can’t wait to resume the next schedule.”

For the unversed, Varanasi is an upcoming global-scale film that stars Mahesh Babu in the lead role of Rudhra. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is playing Mandakini, who is paired opposite the Telugu superstar. Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen as Kumbha, the main antagonist of this globe-trotting action adventure film. Details about Prakash Raj's role have been kept under wraps. However, his tweet indicates he is having a great time on the sets, and his character might have a strong significance to the whole plot.

Mounted on a massive budget of Rs. 1300 crore, Varanasi is among the most expensive films of Indian cinema. Currently in production, the magnum opus is eyeing a grand 2027 theatrical release. As the movie is undoubtedly one of the most ambitious projects in Indian cinema, it was initially reported that the makers planned to release it as a two-part venture, but later decided against it, opting to release it as a single film.

Talking about Prakash Raj, he is also playing an important role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, which is also currently in production. Reportedly, the actor is playing a Superintendent of Police in Prabhas and Triptii Dimri starrer cop action drama.

